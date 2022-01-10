Rob Gronkowski Discloses How He Plans to Spend His Bonus
During Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Rob Gronkowski received a significant contract incentive.
To meet a (dollar)1 million contract incentive, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards.
Tom Brady insisted on giving it to his go-to tight end.
Gronkowski had seven catches for 137 yards in the game.
Tom Brady didn’t want to get out of the game until he got Rob Gronkowski one more reception for a $500K incentive. pic.twitter.com/B3HdJnf0E8
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022