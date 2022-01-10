Rob Gronkowski Discloses How He Plans to Spend His Bonus

During Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Rob Gronkowski received a significant contract incentive.

To meet a (dollar)1 million contract incentive, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards.

Tom Brady insisted on giving it to his go-to tight end.

Gronkowski had seven catches for 137 yards in the game.

