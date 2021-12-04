Rob Gronkowski has made an eye-opening admission about his relationship with Tom Brady.

Tom Brady’s relationship with Rob Gronkowski has been revealed.

Rob Gronkowski’s decision to come out of retirement in 2020 was initially met with skepticism, but it has since become clear that he is still capable of playing at a high level.

Gronkowski’s relationship with Tom Brady is one of the main reasons why he is still successful at this stage of his career.

After all, he was brought to Tampa Bay by Brady.

Gronkowski discussed his “telepathy” with Brady during an appearance on NFL Network’s Total Access.

They’re usually on the same page because they’ve been playing together for so long.

Gronkowski told Willie McGinest of NFL Network, “He already knows what I’m thinking, before I even know what I’m thinking.”

Tom Brady’s relationship with Rob Gronkowski has been revealed.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Rob Gronkowski Has Telling Admission On Tom Brady Relationship

Rob Gronkowski Has Telling Admission On Tom Brady Relationship