Rob Gronkowski Names His Favorite Quarterback

Following Tom Brady’s retirement last week, it was assumed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski would follow suit.

After his tenure with the New England Patriots, he retired from the game a few years ago.

He returned to the game for two years in Tampa with Tom Brady.

During his career, Gronk stated that all he wanted to do was catch passes from Brady.

Is Gronk still interested in playing now that Brady has announced his retirement?

Gronk was asked in a recent interview to name the quarterback with whom he’d like to play now that Brady has retired.

Joe Burrow was his companion.

Here’s some more from Mass Live:

So, why Joe Burrow? Gronk is a big fan of Burrow’s “swag.”

“I adore his swag as well.

Gronkowski reiterated, “If I had to pick a quarterback, it would be Joe Burrow, the young buck.”

“Right now in the game, he’s killing it.”

Could Gronkowski end up with the Bengals in 2022?

