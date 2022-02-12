Rob Gronkowski Offers an Intriguing Tom Brady Prediction

Rob Gronkowski Makes An Intriguing Tom Brady Prediction

Tom Brady, the NFL’s longest-serving quarterback, announced his retirement from the league just a few days ago.

He slid open the door to a possible return not long after that.

When asked if he planned to come out of retirement in the next few years, he said, “Never say never.”

Brady, according to one of his former teammates, will do just that.

Rob Gronkowski, a former New England Patriots tight end who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, believes Brady can play at any age.

Brady, according to Gronk, will return “in a couple of years,” according to a recent interview with USA Today.

Here’s some more information from USA Today:

Gronk, on the other hand, was not yet ready to commit to playing in the 2022 season or retiring from the game.

He said, “I’ll figure it out in the future.”

“Wait for everything to settle down before making a decision.”

So I’m just chilling, letting my body heal, having fun, and laughing.”

Gronk took a break from the game once before rejoining it with Brady.

Is it possible for the duo to do it again with a new team?

