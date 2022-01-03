Rob Gronkowski’s Answer To Antonio Brown’s Question Was Brutally Honest

When asked about Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski was brutally honest.

When asked about Antonio Brown’s early exit on Sunday, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had a very “Gronk” response.

“I dunno, I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen,” Gronkowski said, according to Megan Gailey.

Rob Gronkowski Had Brutally Honest Response To Antonio Brown Question

Rob Gronkowski Had Brutally Honest Response To Antonio Brown Question

When asked about Antonio Brown’s exit from the game Gronk said “I dunno I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen” 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Megan Gailey (@megangailey) January 2, 2022