Rob Gronkowski’s Reaction To Receiving A Bonus Is Captured On Video

After catching seven passes in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season finale against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, tight end Rob Gronkowski received a sizable financial bonus.

Gronkowski did what he does best after making the catch that earned him the bonus: he celebrated.

On Tuesday, NFL Films released a clip of the Buccaneers tight end on the sidelines after his (dollar)1 million incentive-winning catch.

He went over to his quarterback, Tom Brady, to thank him for getting the ball on the final drive of the game on Sunday.

Gronkowski hugged Bucs offensive lineman Donovan Smith after checking that box.

A dance and an improvised song were performed to mark the occasion.

Video Shows Rob Gronkowski’s Reaction To Getting Bonus

Video Shows Rob Gronkowski’s Reaction To Getting Bonus