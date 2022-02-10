Rob Manfred Discusses Spring Training.

The Latest From Spring Training With Rob Manfred

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred provided an upbeat update on spring training just moments ago.

During the lockout, it was expected that Manfred and company would postpone spring training and the 2022 season until a deal was reached.

But, according to Manfred, this will not be required.

On Thursday, Manfred told reporters that there has been no change to the spring training schedule.

That can only mean one thing: a deal is on the verge of being finalized.

I’m crossing my fingers.

