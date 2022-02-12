Rob Ryan, a long-time NFL assistant coach, is said to have accepted a new position.

Rob Ryan, the Baltimore Ravens’ inside linebackers coach, was fired a little more than a week ago.

He didn’t have to wait long to get another NFL coaching job.

Ryan will join the Las Vegas Raiders as a senior defensive assistant for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“According to sources, former Ravens’ LB coach Rob Ryan is being hired as the Senior Defensive Assistant with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Schefter tweeted early Saturday.

Ryan is back with the Raiders for the second time.

From 2004 to 2008, he served as the defense coordinator.

Ryan has coached in the NFL for nearly two decades, with stints with the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Redskins.

