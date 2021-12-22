Robbie Roper, a 2022 college recruit from Roswell High School, died after surgery at the age of 18 years old.

Robbie Roper, a Roswell High School quarterback and a 2022 college recruit, died after surgery at the age of 18.

Robbie Roper, a standout high school quarterback and a 2022 college recruit, died after undergoing routine surgery at the age of 18.

Roper was a standout quarterback who led Roswell High School in Georgia to a state ranking in the top ten this past season.

On Wednesday, his family confirmed the star quarterback’s death.

“Hello, guys, it’s the Roper clan.”

We just wanted to give everyone an update on Robbie.

In a tweet, the family said, “Robbie just passed away.”

“He brought the most joy to our family.

We are very proud of him as a young man.

His friends and family will miss him greatly.

We’re still working out the details for the funeral, and we’ll keep everyone updated on the date, time, and location.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Roswell coach Chris Prewett said the 18-year-old was admitted to a Florida hospital on Sunday for complications following routine surgery.

On and off the field, the coach described Roper as a “model citizen.”

