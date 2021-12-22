Robbie Roper was a quarterback for Roswell High School.

Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, was who he was.

Robbie Roper, a quarterback, had received offers from a number of colleges.

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the high school football player died in a tragic accident.

Roswell coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Florida on Sunday due to complications from a routine surgery.

Following the medical procedure, the senior quarterback spent time in an intensive care unit.

“Hey guys, it’s the Roper family,” his family wrote on Twitter after learning of his death.

We just wanted to keep everyone up to date on Robbie’s situation.

Robbie is no longer alive.

“To our family, he was the greatest joy.

We are proud of him as a young man.

“His friends and family will miss him.

They concluded, “We are still working on funeral arrangements and will keep everyone updated on the date, time, and location.”

