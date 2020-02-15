Robbie Savage believes Bournemouth will be relegated this season after loss to Sheffield United 

Robbie Savage has said that he does not believe Bournemouth will survive the drop and will be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Eddie Howe’s side threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at high-flying Sheffield United – a result that leaves them in 16th position and just two points above the relegation zone.

And with some tricky fixtures still to come, Savage who was relegated as a player with Leicester City and Derby County fears for their Premier League safety.

‘It’s worrying times for Bournemouth,’ the 45-year-old Welshman told BT Sports after the game.

‘If they finish 17th then it will be a successful season. It would be a massive blow to go down.

‘I don’t think they will survive looking at those (remaining) fixtures.’

After the two-week winter break, Bournemouth will return to action against Burnley in a game which they will feel a result is much needed after recent form.

They then play Chelsea who they stunned with a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge back in December, before a game against the rampant league leaders Liverpool.

Following that their next six games includes tricky visits to Wolves, Manchester City and Manchester United and a home game against Leicester.

Bournemouth’s form has improved in recent weeks with back to back wins over relegation rivals Brighton and Aston Villa.

They looked like they could be on for three on a trot after Callum Wilson poked home after Harry Wilson’s initial shot was blocked.

Billy Sharp scored for a messy equaliser for Sheffield United just before half time when there was a pinball in the box which led to Ryan Fraser blocking a shot on the line which fell to the experienced striker to tap home.

A point against a in-form Chris Wilder side would still be a decent result but Lys Mousset slipped through John Lundstram who tucked away to move the Blades up to fifth.

This leaves Bournemouth one point above Aston Villa and two above West Ham, with both having a game in hand.