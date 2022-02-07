Robert Easter Jr, the former lightweight world champion, was shot three times by armed robbers and said, “I’m in pain.”

‘I’m in pain,’ says Robert Easter Jr, a former lightweight world champion who was shot three times by armed robbers.

Arm robbers have shot former IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr three times.

The 31-year-old is undergoing surgery in a Cincinnati hospital right now.

The incident occurred in the hometown of the boxing champion, Toledo, Ohio.

He was allegedly shot three times while fending off a group of men who demanded money from him.

Easter Jr is expected to survive and recover fully from his multiple gunshot wounds, according to reports.

Robert Sr., Easter’s father and co-trainer, confirmed the news to WTOL 11.

“I’m in so much pain,” the fighter tweeted.

He won a ten-round unanimous decision over Ryan Martin in his last fight a year ago.

Easter Jr. (23-1-1, 14 KOs) was preparing to fight again before the summer.

Although no date had been set, those plans will now be put on hold while he recovers from the operation to remove bullet shell fragments from his body.

Since losing the IBF title, he has gone three fights without losing a fight.

In July of 2018, the then-unbeaten Mikey Garcia delivered a crushing defeat.

The loss brought an end to a nearly two-year title reign that began in 2016 with a split decision win over Richard Commey.