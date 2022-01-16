Robert Griffin III discusses Derek Carr’s feelings.

Robert Griffin III shares his thoughts on Derek Carr.

The 2021 season of the Las Vegas Raiders came to an end on Saturday afternoon, but Derek Carr and his teammates still deserve everyone’s admiration.

In 2021, the Las Vegas Golden Knights faced a number of challenges, including the firing of head coach Jon Gruden and the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs after his fatal car accident.

Throughout the Raiders’ tumultuous season, Carr served as the team’s leader.

Robert Griffin III, a former NFL quarterback, expressed his disapproval of Carr on Saturday night.

“Man, the Raiders didn’t get what they wanted, but Derek Carr as a player and a leader doesn’t get enough credit.”

He led the Raiders through the storm and into the playoffs despite everything they’ve faced this season.

“We need to start treating him with the respect he deserves,” he stated.