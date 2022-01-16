Robert Griffin III Makes a revealing admission about the Buccaneers’ injury.

In the first half of Sunday’s Wild Card game against Philadelphia, Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Wirfs went down with an apparent ankle injury.

He did, however, return before the end of the first half.

However, when he returned, the All-Pro offensive tackle didn’t appear to be in great shape.

Robert Griffin III, a former quarterback for the Washington Redskins, expressed his thoughts on the situation via Twitter.

He believes that the Bucs must defend Wirfs from himself.

“Tristan Wirfs has to be taken out of the game.”

Defend him from his own actions.

“Believe me, I know,” the former NFL quarterback said on Twitter.

