Robert Griffin III’s Wife Dispels Book Myths

The Wife of Robert Griffin III Dispels Book Myths

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III announced earlier this week that he will release a book titled Surviving Washington.

Griffin said the book will cover a variety of topics, including the “pervasive” sexual harassment in the Washington organization.

“I’m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that pervaded those walls, and I’m going to take you deep into a power struggle between one of sports’ most powerful coaches and an owner that many of you want gone.”

Griffin’s fans had hoped he’d expose other players’ sexual harassment during his time with the Redskins.

His wife, Grete, revealed that he’ll be talking about his OWN sexual harassment experience in Washington.

“Let’s clear up a misunderstanding about ‘Surviving Washington,’ said Grete.

“In the book, Robert avoids discussing other people’s sexual harassment experiences in Washington.

He’s talking about his OWN sexual harassment experience in Washington.”

The Wife of Robert Griffin III Dispels Book Myths

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Robert Griffin III’s Wife Clears Up Misconception About Book

Robert Griffin III’s Wife Clears Up Misconception About Book

Let’s clear up a misconception about “Surviving Washington”. In the book, Robert is not talking about other peoples experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. He is talking about his OWN experience with sexual harassment in Washington. — Grete Griffin (@GGriffinIII) December 1, 2021