Robert Helenius, Deontay Wilder’s sparring partner, has called out Tyson Fury, saying the champ is ‘easier’ to beat than Usyk.

Deontay Wilder’s sparring partner Robert Helenius called out Tyson Fury, saying the champ is “easier” to beat than Usyk.

Before Deontay Wilder was brutally knocked out by Tyson Fury in their October trilogy bout, Helenius sparred with him.

In a rematch on the undercard, the 38-year-old Finnish heavyweight defeated Adam Kownacki, 32, for the second time.

As a result, Helenius has a good chance of being named mandatory challenger for Usyk’s WBA title, which he won in September against Anthony Joshua, 32.

However, if a deal with Dillian Whyte, 33, cannot be reached, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum has named him as a possible opponent for the Gypsy King.

“I have heard my name mentioned by Bob Arum and others as possibly fighting Fury in March,” Helenius told Sky Sports.

“Of course, I think I’d win against Fury.”

He looked fantastic against Deontay Wilder, but he’d have a much more difficult time with me.

“I’d take out Fury.”

He has a much more approachable style than Usyk.”

After being forced into a mandatory challenge by the WBC, Fury is now in talks to fight Whyte.

In the meantime, Usyk will defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles against AJ in a rematch in April.

Helenius, who stands 6ft 7in tall, is patiently awaiting his chance to fight the victor.

“Right now, we’re waiting for a formal response from the WBA,” he said.

“My lawyer has notified the WBA in writing, I’ve paid sanctioning fees, and there is no more deserving opponent than me to fight Usyk in the WBA.”

“I fully anticipate being designated as mandatory.”

I’ve earned it, and I’ll fight for it as hard outside the ring as I do inside.”