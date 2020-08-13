Robert Lewandowski is BETTER than Lionel Messi, claims Matthaus ahead of Barcelona vs Bayern Champions League clash

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI is BETTER than Lionel Messi, according to Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus.

The Polish striker, 31, has been in phenomenal touch of late – scoring twice in the Champions League last-16 second leg against Chelsea.

Lewandowski’s brace helped Bayern win 7-1 on aggregate and set up a quarter-final clash against Messi’s Barcelona.

But Matthaus, who made over 400 appearances for Bayern, said the Catalan giants should not be feared.

He told Bild: “Messi faces his successor as the best player in the world: Robert Lewandowski.

“He is the best player, not just the best forward.

“The Barca of today is no longer the same as before.

“They have Messi, of course. A player like him is always capable of genius.

“But he alone will not be enough against this Bayern. Barcelona does not scare me.”

Lewandowski’s ridiculously rich vein of form has seen him bag 53 goals in just 44 games in all competitions this season.

He found the net 34 times in 31 Bundesliga appearances as the Bavarian club lifted their eighth league title in a row in June.

But the former Borussia Dortmund forward has shown he can do it on the European stage too.

Incredibly, Lewandowski now averages a goal EVERY 48 minutes in the Champions League this season.

His red hot form saw him become a 3/1 favourite to claim the Ballon d’Or before the gong was axed after the coronavirus pandemic impacted the season.

It was the first time in 64 years the annual celebration of the world’s best player has been scrapped and will have been a bitter blow to Lewandowski who had a great shout at claiming glory.

But if Bayern can go all the way in the Champions League, it should help soften the blow for their No9.

Lewandowski is yet to win the competition having lost the 2013 final to Bayern when at Dortmund.