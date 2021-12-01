Robert Saleh clarifies the Brian Kelly story that went viral.

Robert Saleh, the current head coach of the New York Jets, was a graduate assistant at Central Michigan under Brian Kelly.

But, following his high-profile move to LSU a few years ago, he shared an eye-opening story about how Kelly once treated him, which recently went viral.

When Saleh was still with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, he recalled how he and Matt LaFleur once helped Kelly throw a party at his house.

Saleh and LaFleur shoveled snow and parked cars, and they reportedly promised each other that they would never force people to work the way they did that day.

Saleh, on the other hand, felt compelled to clarify that two-year-old story today.

Saleh told the media that the story had been “taken out of context” and praised Kelly.

Early in his time at Notre Dame, Saleh attempted to work for Kelly again.

In 2014, LaFleur interned at Notre Dame and worked for Kelly.

