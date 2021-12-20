Robert Saleh has some concerns about Jets OT Mekhi Becton.

On Jets OT Mekhi Becton, Robert Saleh has some concerns.

This season, the offensive line of the New York Jets hasn’t been kind to rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

However, it appears that they will not be receiving any significant reinforcements in the final three games.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about injured left tackle Mekhi Becton, who hasn’t practiced or played since suffering an injury in Week 1.

Saleh, on the other hand, said he didn’t have any new information on Becton.

Becton went down with a knee injury in Week 1’s loss to the Carolina Panthers.

However, it was not thought to be of the season-ending variety at the time.

He was even expected to return in the second half of the season.

With three weeks to go and a score of 3-11, there doesn’t appear to be much point in rushing Becton back.

It wouldn’t affect the outcome of their games, and it wouldn’t provide a good sample size of offensive line chemistry anyway.

