Robert Saleh’s Mekhi Becton Update Is Disappointing

On Sunday, the New York Jets won a rare game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite playing with a severely depleted roster.

On Victory Monday, fans were given a discouraging update about one of their favorite stars.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Monday that starting left tackle Mekhi Becton is likely done for the season.

He added that the former first-round pick will not play in the team’s final two games “barring a miracle.”

In Week 1 of the 2021 season, Becton suffered a knee injury.

However, it was thought at the time that the injury was minor enough that Becton could return by the end of the season, if not sooner.

But fast forward to December, and Becton still hasn’t been able to practice.

