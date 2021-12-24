Robert Saleh’s Reaction To Not Coaching vs.

Robert Saleh Says It Like It Is When It Comes To Coaching vs.

In his first year as head coach of the New York Jets, Robert Saleh has been put to the test on a daily basis.

However, with his status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in doubt, Saleh considers what it would be like to not coach.

Saleh told the media on Friday that he discussed his situation with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Saleh had told him that while practices would be fine, the game would be a nightmare.

As a result, when his team plays the Jaguars this weekend, Saleh expects “misery.”

However, he appeared to be in good spirits, laughing at the end of his statement.

“(Stefanski) assured me that everything would be fine.)

You’ll just miss practice because it’s all virtual.

“However, Sunday is going to be a dreadful day,” Saleh predicted.

“So I’m on the lookout for misery.”

