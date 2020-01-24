Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Friday, January 24

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Friday’s meetings at Huntingdon, Doncaster, Wolverhampton and Lingfield.
12.50 Mister Coffey
1.25 Twycross Warrior
2.00 Jubilympics
2.35 Phoenix Way
3.05 Maire Banrigh
3.35 Mr Palmtree
4.05 Etoile Rebelle
12.50 West Cork
1.25 Sea Story
2.00 Lantiern
2.35 Dorking Boy
3.05 Maire Banrigh
3.35 Silent Encore
4.05 Third Time Lucki
12.40 Shanroe Tic Tec
1.15 Trincomalee
1.50 Hawk High
2.25 Fantastic Ms Fox
2.55 France De Reve
3.25 Local Affair
3.55 Supreme Escape
12.40 Pogue
1.15 Glynn
1.50 Hawk High
2.25 Galice Macalo
2.55 Yabass
3.25 Barnay
3.55 Easter Eric
4.15 Pilot Wings
4.45 Mouriyani (nap)
5.15 Klopp (nb)
5.45 Dream Magic
6.15 Pitcher’s Point
6.45 Hunters Step
7.15 Brockey Rise
4.15 King Oswald
4.45 Master Burbidge
5.15 Man Of The Sea
5.45 Dream Magic
6.15 Pitcher’s Point (nb)
6.45 Roca Magica
7.15 Watheer
12.00 Billie Beane
12.30 Queen Of Silca
1.05 Lets Go Lucky
1.40 Chocco Star
2.15 Deeds Not Words
2.45 Lordofthehorizon
3.15 Bustaan
3.45 Ice Pyramid
12.00 Billie Beane
12.30 Trecco Bay
1.05 Ventura Destiny
1.40 Starchant
2.15 Deeds Not Words
2.45 Lordofthehorizon (nap)
3.15 Bustaan
3.45 Ice Galley