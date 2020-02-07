Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Friday, February 7

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Friday’s meetings at Kempton, Chelmsford City, Bangor-on-Dee and Southwell.
1.20 Fair Kate
1.50 Ofalltheginjoints
2.25 On The Slopes
2.55 Another Tuco
3.30 Touch Kick (nap)
4.00 Diamond River
4.30 Flinteur Sacre
1.20 Mabela
1.50 On To Victory
2.25 Celtic Joy
2.55 Imperial Elysian
3.30 Vivas
4.00 Diamond River
4.30 Flinteur Sacre
4.35 Bold Decision
5.10 Elusif
5.45 Express Route
6.15 Something Lucky
6.45 Beau Knight
7.15 Lalania
7.45 Broughton Excels
8.15 Jorvik Prince
4.35 Roca Magica
5.10 Rinty Maginty
5.45 Papa Power
6.15 Cappananty Con
6.45 Ignatius
7.15 Dubai Elegance
7.45 Spenny’s Lass
8.15 Mercers
Newmarket – 5.10 Elusif (nap); 5.45 Express Route (nb).
1.40 Annie Mc
2.10 High Counsel
2.45 Bob And Co
3.15 The Cashel Man
3.50 Seymour Sox
4.20 Stratagem
4.50 Faivoir
1.40 If You Say Run
2.10 Sheneededtherun
2.45 Bob And Co
3.15 The Cashel Man
3.50 Nefyn Point
4.20 Stratagem
4.50 Mackenberg
2.00 Amazing Amaya
2.35 Iron Heart
3.05 Thunderoad
3.40 Al Suil Eile
4.10 Tynecastle Park (nb)
4.40 The Eagle’s Nest
2.00 Eesha Says
2.35 Iron Heart
3.05 Straitouttacompton
3.40 Sandridge Lad (nb)
4.10 Padleyourown – canoe (nap)
4.40 Fieldsman
Northerner – 2.00 Sambucca Spirit (nap); 3.05 Straitouttacompton (nb).