Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Friday, January 31

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Friday’s meetings at Chepstow, Catterick, Newcastle and Lingfield.
1.20 Beyondthestorm
1.50 Mario De Pail
2.20 Blackjack Kentucky (nap)
2.55 Indian Brave
3.25 Le Cameleon
4.00 Bill And Barn
4.30 Threeunderthrufive
1.20 Sizing Cusimano
1.50 Mario De Pail
2.20 Ask Me Early
2.55 On The Road
3.25 Le Cameleon
4.00 Top And Drop
4.30 Honor Grey
1.00 Black Abbey
1.30 Mandalayan
2.00 Elixer
2.35 Reve (nb)
3.05 Casual Cavalier
3.40 Alohamora
4.10 Pola Chance
1.00 Extreme Force
1.30 Cool Country
2.00 Getaway North
2.35 Talktomenow
3.05 Casual Cavalier
3.40 Same Circus
4.10 Pola Chance
4.15 Battle Of Marathon
4.45 Lukoutoldmakezebak
5.15 Al Maysan
5.45 First Response
6.15 Red Jasper
6.45 Waitaki
7.15 Amelia R
4.15 Matewan
4.45 High Fort
5.15 Al Maysan
5.45 First Response
6.15 Slingshot
6.45 Oriental Lilly
7.15 Sharrabang
– 4.15 Arabic Culture (nap); 5.45 Little Jo (nb).
1.10 Noble Peace
1.40 Pour La Victoire
2.10 King’s Advice
2.45 Nigel Nott
3.15 Humbert
3.50 Cafe Milano
4.20 Dangerous Ends
1.10 Noble Peace
1.40 Headland
2.10 King ’s Advice (nap)
2.45 Dana Forever
3.15 Sky Defender (nb)
3.50 Alborkan
4.20 Subliminal
– 3.15 El Ghazwani (nap); 3.50 Alborkan (nb).