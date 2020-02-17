Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Monday, February 17

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Monday’s meetings at Carlisle, Kempton and Lingfield.
2.15 Sao Maxence
2.50 Multellie
3.25 Jobsonfire
3.55 Captain Zebo
4.30 Princess Mononoke
5.00 Bingo D’Olivate
2.15 Sao Maxence
2.50 Hold That Taught
3.25 Jobsonfire
3.55 Teescomponents Lad
4.30 Princess Mononoke
5.00 Ballydonagh Boy
– 3.55 Teescomponents Lad (nb); 4.30 Princess Mononoke (nap).
4.55 Lua De Mel
5.30 Kyllachy Dragon (nap)
6.00 Rajman
6.30 Godhead
7.00 Malmesbury Abbey (nb)
7.30 Vibrance
8.00 Prompting
8.30 Kerrera
4.55 Dana Forever
5.30 Our Man In Havana
6.00 Rajman
6.30 Godhead (nb)
7.00 Olivers Pursuit
7.30 Vibrance (nap)
8.00 Prompting
8.30 Ember’s Glow
NEWMARKET – 7.00 Malmesbury Abbey (nb); 7.30 Vibrance (nap).
1.30 Global Wonder
2.00 Tebay
2.35 Highway One
3.10 Bank Holiday
3.40 Wise Eagle
4.15 Critical Thinking
4.45 Quiet Word
1.30 River Dart
2.00 Cheeky Rascal
2.35 Huddle
3.10 Manap
3.40 Glitter Queen
4.15 First Link
4.45 Yukon Mission