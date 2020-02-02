Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Monday, February 3

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Monday’s meetings at Wolverhampton and Carlisle.
5.00 Elusif (nap)
5.30 Rockesbury
6.00 Buy Me Back
6.30 Bezzas Lad
7.00 Oh This Is Us
7.30 Bond Angel (nb)
8.00 Sheriffmuir
8.30 Ember’s Glow
5.00 Bold Decision
5.30 Rockesbury
6.00 Buy Me Back
6.30 She’s Easyontheeye
7.00 Via Serendipity (nap)
7.30 Dawn Treader
8.00 Opportunist
8.30 Ember’s Glow (nb)
Newmarket – 7.30 Debbonair (nb); 8.00 Sheriffmuir (nap).
Northerner – 7.00 Another Touch (nap)
1.50 Goobinator
2.20 Ballybreen
2.55 Penny Mallow
3.25 Dorking Cock
4.00 Haul Us In
4.30 Xpo Universel
