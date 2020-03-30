Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Monday, March 23

Dermot Weld made a bright start to the last Irish turf season and the masterful Kildare trainer could repeat those feats at Naas on Monday.

Weld sent out seven winners from 30 runners in the first fortnight of the 2019 grass season and Eshtiya, Titanium Sky, Brogue, Emiyn and KISS FOR A JEWEL (Naas, nap, 4.30) have bright prospects of victory.

Kiss For A Jewel may be one of the bigger-priced contenders on offer given her rating is inferior to rivals Even So, Blissful and Hamariyna, but she was only beaten a neck on her comeback 12 months ago and handles heavy ground well.

Here, Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow shares his tips for Monday’s meeting at Naas.

2.00 Poetic Flare

2.30 Eshtiya

3.00 Dark Vader

3.30 The King Of Kells

4.00 Sir Dragonet

4.30 Kiss For A Jewel (nap)

5.00 Emiyn (nb)

2.00 Lipizzaner

2.30 Eshtiya

3.00 Dark Vader

3.30 Hong Kong

4.00 Sir Dragonet

4.30 Even So

5.00 Timourid