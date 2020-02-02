Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Saturday, February 1

Laurina proved a bitter disappointment at Christmas, but she can begin to repair her reputation in Saturday’s Silly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

Valid excuses came to light after her abject performance at Leopardstown and she is much better judged on her sparkling display at Gowran when slamming a serious rival in Minella Indo.

The ability to travel powerfully on heavy ground will stand the selection in good stead and the booking of renowned horseman Nico de Boinville looks an intriguing move by connections.

Laurina (Sandown, 2.25) is yet to taste defeat going right-handed and her record over two-and-half miles stamps her as a tough horse to beat.

Good Boy Bobby has performed to a high level already this term, but he was a little disorganised over the first two or three fences at Cheltenham last time and he won’t be afforded that luxury in Grade 1 company.

Itchy Feet, classy enough to finish placed at the Cheltenham festival last March, is arguably the dark horse of the race having won his Leicester novice chase by a distance. However, he only beat two rivals that day and must overcome his lack of experience to figure.

A decent surface is imperative for the chances of SHARJAH (Leopardstown, 3.10) in the Irish Champion Hurdle, but conditions should be ideal for the seven-year-old’s potent turn of foot. Honeysuckle stands in the way of the selection, but this is the first time she has tackled a left-handed track under rules so the percentage call is Sharjah, who looked back to his best over course and distance and can crown a big weekend for trainer Willie Mullins.

A rematch between Notebook and Fakir D’Oudairies, one-two in the Grade One Racing Post Novices’ Chase at Christmas, in the Arkle Novices’ Chase (Leopardstown, 2.0) is one of the main support acts on day one of the Dublin Festival.

Nine line up in Sunday’s Irish Gold Cup (3.30) with Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work facing opponents including Kemboy and Presenting Percy. Willie Mullins-trained Faugheen is favourite for the Grade One Flogas Novice Chase (3.0).

