Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Saturday, February 15

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Saturday’s meetings at Ascot, Haydock, Wincanton, Lingfield and Newcastle.
Goodfellow
1.30 The Big Bite
2.05 The Worlds End
2.40 Sir Psycho
3.15 Yala Enki (nap)
3.50 Young Bull
4.25 Kalooki
5.00 Wishing And Hoping
Gimcrack
1.30 The Big Bite
2.05 Emitom
2.40 Sir Psycho
3.15 Lord Du Mesnil
3.50 Portrush Ted
4.25 Port Of Mars
5.00 Wishing And Hoping
Goodfellow
1.25 Al Daiha
2.00 Dublin Pharaoh
2.35 Merhoob
3.10 Something Lucky
3.45 El Ghazwani
4.20 Dazzling Darren
Goodfellow
4.55 Ice Pyramid (nb)
5.30 The Bull
6.00 Portledge
6.30 Spirit Power
7.00 Rideson
7.30 Morrooj
8.00 Lucky Lodge
8.30 Gunmaker
Goodfellow
1.37 Solo
2.12 Caribean Boy
2.45 Song For Someone
3.23 Storm Arising
3.57 Findusatgorcombe
4.32 Worthy Farm
5.07 Chloe’s Court
