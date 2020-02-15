Infosurhoy

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Saturday, February 8

Sports

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Saturday’s meetings at Newbury, Warwick, Uttoxeter and Lingfield.

 

1.15 Chantry House

1.50 Dolphin Square (nap)

2.25 Altior

3.00 Native River

3.35 Stolen Silver

4.10 Highest Sun

4.45 Champagnesuperover

 

1.15 Chantry House

1.50 One For The Team

2.25 Sceau Royal

3.00 Native River

3.35 Oakley (nap)

4.10 Highest Sun

4.45 Adrimel

12.55 Trincomalee

1.30 Bard Of Brittany (nb)

2.05 Nube Negra

2.40 Indefatigable

3.15 Belami Des Pictons

3.50 Urtheonethatiwant

4.25 Cadzand

 

12.55 Trincomalee

1.30 Sastruga

2.05 Nube Negra (nb)

2.40 Copper Gone West

3.15 Gala Ball

3.50 Mr Love

4.25 Cadzand

12.48 Daphne Du Clos

1.22 Click And Collect

1.58 Jack Valentine

2.32 Big Meadow

3.07 Jacamar

3.42 Arian

4.17 Lies About Milan

 

12.48 Daphne Du Clos

1.22 Initiative

1.58 Jack Valentine

2.32 Echo Watt

3.07 Flinck

3.42 Arian

4.17 Lies About Milan

1.45 Stormbomber

2.20 Kuwait Currency

2.55 Rock Boy Grey

3.30 Will To Win

4.05 Ahorsecalledwanda

4.40 Battle Of Marathon

 

1.45 Toro Dorado

2.20 Kuwait Currency

2.55 Mount Wellington

3.30 Will To Win

4.05 New Arrival

4.40 Renardeau

Newmarket – 2.55 Mount Wellington (nb); 3.30 Expressionist (nap).

