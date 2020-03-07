Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Saturday, March 7

The loss of Sandown to waterlogging has denied jumps fans their traditional pre-Cheltenham festival appetiser, but backing Documenting (Wolverhampton, nap, 2.45) may still provide some useful funds for the week ahead.

There is no doubt winning Saturday’s listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes would require a career-best run from the seven-year-old, especially with the likes of 110-rated Gulliver and Urban Icon (108 rated) in opposition.

Those with a long memory, though, may remember Documenting tackling Saturday afternoon’s feature 12 months ago and he would arguably have gone close that day but for having the door slammed in his face by two rivals with a furlong to run.

Trainer Kevin Frost appears to have deliberately kept the son of Zamindar fresh for this race as he hasn’t run since Boxing Day when beaten over six furlongs.

Jack Mitchell is back on board with form figures of 112 aboard the gelding, the duo make some appeal as a sporting nap with the market dominated by others.

Urban Icon is arguably the class act in the field and proven at this level but stall one isn’t always the perfect draw over seven furlongs at Dunstall Park — and Documenting, with course form figures of 416152, rates as an attractive bet to beat him.

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Saturday’s meetings at Wolverhampton, Hereford, Ayr and Chelmsford City.

