Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Thursday, January 30

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Thursday’s meetings at Ffos Las, Wincanton, Southwell and Chelmsford City.
1.35 Mick Manhattan
2.10 Pileon
2.45 Kateson
3.15 Bonne Question
3.45 Special Princess
4.20 Jimmyjames
1.35 Main Fact
2.10 Republican
2.45 Jammy George
3.15 Arcade Attraction
3.45 Norwegian Woods
4.20 Battleofthesomme
1.10 Whitehotchillifili
1.45 Espoir De Romay
2.20 Worthy Farm
2.55 Glory And Fortune
3.25 Jaytrack Parkhomes
3.55 Virak
4.30 Baddesley
1.10 Whitehotchillifili
1.45 Tea Clipper
2.20 The Kings Writ
2.55 Glory And Fortune
3.25 Go Steady
3.55 Mustmeetalady
4.30 Baddesley
12.50 Hey Ho Let ‘s Go (nap)
1.20 Augustus Caesar
1.55 Going Native
2.30 Dark Regard
3.05 Forseti
3.35 Holy Eleanor
4.05 Al Suil Eile
12.50 Hey Ho Let’s Go
1.20 Astrozone (nap)
1.55 Arabian King
2.30 Will To Win (nb)
3.05 Jazz Hands
3.35 Holy Eleanor
4.05 Silverturnstogold
– 3.05 Forseti (nb); 4.05 Six Strings (nap).
5.00 J’ouvert
5.30 Phoenix Star
6.00 Nigel Nott
6.30 Verne Castle (nb)
7.00 Superseded
7.30 Thai Terrier
8.00 Eesha’s Smile
5.00 Agent Of Fortune
5.30 Classic Star
6.00 Partridge
6.30 Foxy Forever
7.00 Cuban Spirit
7.30 Thai Terrier
8.00 Relative Ease
– 6.00 Nigel Nott (nb); 6.30 Foxy Forever (nap).