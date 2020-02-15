Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Tuesday, February 11

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Tuesday’s meetings at Chelmsford City and Southwell.
1.35 Watheer
2.05 Night Voyager
2.40 Elusif
3.15 Prince Of Eagles
3.45 Tone The Barone (nb)
4.15 Social City
1.35 Poppy May
2.05 Old Harbour
2.40 Elusif
3.15 Prince Of Eagles
3.45 Green Door
4.15 Estrela Star
Newmarket – 3.45 Tone The Barone (nb)
4.20 Nataleena
4.50 Calevade
5.20 Bawaader
5.50 Athollblair Boy (nap)
6.20 Dream Game
6.50 Lua De Mel
7.20 Blow Your Horn
7.50 Etikaal
4.20 Nataleena
4.50 Ska Ridge
5.20 Tagur
5.50 Barrington
6.20 Feel Good Factor
6.50 Lua De Mel
7.20 Blow Your Horn (nb)
7.50 Etikaal (nap)
Northerner – 5.20 Elusive Heights (nb); 6.20 Coast Ofalfujairah (nap).
Newmarket – 7.20 Blow Your Horn (nap)