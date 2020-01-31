Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Tuesday, January 28 

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Tuesday’s meetings at Newcastle, Lingfield and Southwell.
1.10 Ilaya
1.40 The Wolf
2.10 Fortified Bay
2.40 Off The Beat
3.10 Dunly
3.40 Pinch Of Ginger
4.10 Ladronne (nap)
1.10 Methodtothemadness
1.40 Maid In Manhattan
2.10 Glittering Love
2.40 Endlessly
3.10 Dunly
3.40 Seapoint
4.10 Sultans Pride
– 1.10 PRINCESS MONONOKE (nap); 3.10 What’s The Scoop (nb)
1.30 Allavina
2.00 Easter Gold
2.30 Inspireus
3.00 Drewmain Legend
3.30 Bridle Loanan
4.00 Age Of Wisdom
1.30 Secret Court
2.00 Easter Gold
2.30 Echo Watt
3.00 Drewmain Legend
3.30 Finnegan’s Garden
4.00 Kapga De Lily
4.25 Crazy Spin
4.45 Dune Of Pilat
5.25 Le Menege Enchante
5.55 ZYLAN (nap)
6.25 Bond Angel
6.55 Waitaki
7.25 Red Stripes
4.25 Fivehundredmiles
4.55 DUNEOFPILAT (nap)
5.25 Sandridge Lad (nb)
5.55 Gulliver
6.25 Bond Angel
6.55 Fortissimo
7.25 Mulzim
– 5.25 Johnny Reb (nb); 7.25 MOVEONUP (nap).