Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Tuesday, March 10

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Tuesday’s meetings at Southwell, Sedgefield and Newcastle.
1.45 Mukha Magic
2.25 Bedtime Bella
3.05 Intrepid Italian
3.45 Decision Maker
4.25 Highland Dress (nb)
5.00 Going Native
1.45 Cold Harbour
2.25 De Bruyne Horse
3.05 Intrepid Italian
3.45 Decision Maker
4.25 Badayel
5.00 Going Native
3.45 Puchita (nb); 5.00 Going Native (nap).
1.55 Leeswood Lily
2.35 Click And Collect
3.15 Cobra Commander
3.55 Meteorite
4.35 Clondaw Fixer
5.10 Get In Robin
1.55 Anightinlambourn
2.35 Click And Collect
3.15 Getaway North
3.55 Successor
4.35 Steel Yard
5.10 Get In Robin
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.40 Zabeel Star
5.15 Greengage
5.45 Moon Power
6.15 Klopp
6.45 Champagne Rules
7.15 Ritchie Star
7.45 Rich Approach
8.15 Bawaader
GIMCRACK
4.40 Nataleena
5.15 Merry Vale
5.45 Moon Power
6.15 Mutabaahy
6.45 Paparazzi
7.15 Zeshov
7.45 Olivia R
8.15 I’ll Be Brief
5.15 Merry Vale (nap); 6.15 Foxy Forever (nb).