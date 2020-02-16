Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips for Wednesday, February 12

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow dishes out his tips for Wednesday’s meetings at Southwell, Kempton and Hereford.
5.00 Never To Forget
5.30 Omnivega
6.00 Waitaki
6.30 London Calling
7.00 Candelisa
7.30 Continuum
8.00 True Belief
8.30 Elusif
Newmarket – 5.30 Merry Vale (nap); 8.00 The Establishment (nb).
1.35 Sartene’s Son
2.05 Frisson Collonges
2.40 Checkinforsquirels
3.10 Ice Cool Champs
3.40 Carrolls Milan
4.15 Wye Aye
4.50 Little Ginge
1.45 Adjutant
2.20 Bedtime Bella
2.55 Badayel
3.25 Tynecastle Park (nb)
4.00 Jorvik Prince
4.35 Decision Maker (nap)
Northerner – 1.45 Gordalan (nb); 2.20 Love Your Work (nap).