Robin Olsen will join Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Roma, where he will compete for a starting spot with Emi Martinez.

ROBIN OLSEN admits that working with Emiliano Martinez, his new Aston Villa teammate, will only help him improve.

Hopefully, one capable of challenging the Argentine international for the role of Steven Gerrard’s new No. 1.

The 53-times capped Swedish international completed a season-long loan move from Roma and revealed it was a no-brainer when a club with Villa’s ambition approached him.

The 32-year-old, who has been on loan at Sheffield United and made seven Premier League appearances on loan at Everton last season, said, “It was an easy choice from the very first call I got from my agent.”

“I resolved to do everything in my power to join Villa.”

“I was ecstatic when I woke up this morning and found out I’d signed with the club.”

Martinez’s rare clanger gifted Manchester United their first goal on Saturday, and Gerrard wants Olsen to be on his tail all the way to the World Cup finals next summer.

“I think working with Emi will help me improve as a goalkeeper,” Olsen said.

“The sessions will be of a high quality.

Hopefully, we can motivate each other to improve.”

Olsen has appeared in Serie A, Premier League, Champions League, and the 2018 World Cup for Sweden.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s top target this month is Villa midfielder John McGinn, who is on a list of four midfielders.

Darren Fletcher, the technical director at Old Trafford, is a big fan of the Scotland international.

McGinn’s contract is up in the summer, and he has more than two years left on it.

