Robin van Persie, a former Arsenal striker, names six of his favorite teammates, four of whom are Manchester United legends.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE has named the six best players he’s ever played with, four of whom are Manchester United legends.

At the age of 35, the former Arsenal captain, who spent his last three seasons in England with Old Trafford, announced his retirement from football.

Van Persie, now 38, moved to Manchester in 2012 after rejecting an offer from Arsenal to extend his contract.

After that, in his first season at Old Trafford, he won the Premier League.

And the Dutch sensation appears to have fond memories of his time in Manchester’s red half, naming four Red Devils players among his best teammates.

“It’s so difficult to name one,” he said to BBC Sport when asked to name his most talented teammate.

“Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, and Ruud van Nistelrooy would be my choices.”

Van Nisterlooy left United in 2006, long before Van Persie arrived.

However, the two strikers combined for 172 caps and 85 goals for Holland.

Van Persie ended his career at his boyhood club Feyenoord, where he is now coach under Dick Advocaat, after a three-year spell at Fenerbahce.

He also claims that he could have stayed at Old Trafford for another season in 2015 because his contract had one year left on it.

When then-United manager Louis van Gaal made it clear that he wasn’t in his plans, the striker decided to’move on.’

“Perhaps I should have stayed for another year because I had a year left on my contract,” Van Persie said.

“But Van Gaal was the coach at the time, and he was very clear about his intentions.”

“Then you must choose: do you stay and fight for your position, or do you flee?”

“We decided to move on based on all of that information, whether it would be an honest competition or not.”

“But three years isn’t three days; it’s still a long time, and it’s still a significant part of my football career, with a total of 11 years in England… as a kid, I could never have imagined that.”