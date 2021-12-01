Robin van Persie, George Graham, and Alexis Sanchez are among the 15 players who have captained both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Robin van Persie, George Graham, and Alexis Sanchez are among the 15 players who have played for both Manchester United and Arsenal.

When asked who their direct competitors are, neither Arsenal nor Manchester United supporters will say the other.

Despite this, there is a rivalry between the two clubs, and only 15 players have ever played for both.

The ill-fated Alexis Sanchez-Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap has been nearly four years in the making, and neither player has lived up to the hype.

Make no mistake: the two clubs’ transfer was significant.

In order to find the 15 players who have worn United and Arsenal’s red, we enlisted the help of Football Whispers.

Arsenal (1954-1961, 166 appearances, 99 goals) and Manchester United (1961-1968, 265 appearances, 145 goals) were two of the most successful clubs in the world.

After starting his career with Stockport County, he moved to Highbury in 1954 for a seven-year stint.

Herd, on the other hand, failed to win anything with Arsenal, and it wasn’t until he joined Sir Matt Busby’s United that he continued his fine goal-scoring form, winning the European Cup, two titles, the FA Cup, and the Charity Shield.

Between 1963 and 1969, he played for Arsenal (202 appearances, 2 goals) and Manchester United (65 appearances, 1 goal).

Ure, a Scotsman, joined Arsenal from Dundee in 1963 and stayed for six years.

Despite making over 200 appearances, he struggled to find his best form and was sold to Manchester United in 1969.

After spending two years at Old Trafford, he returned to Motherwell.

Arsenal (1974-1977, 146 appearances, 0 goals); Manchester United (1965-1974, 46 appearances, 0 goals)

Rimmer was United’s understudy for nine years, but he was unable to unseat legendary goalkeeper Alex Stepney, and was loaned to Swansea.

He moved to Arsenal after his time in South Wales, where he spent three years as the No. 1 goalkeeper.

In 1976, he was named England’s No. 1 player.

From 1966 to 1972, he played for Arsenal (308 appearances, 77 goals) and Manchester United (46 appearances, 2 goals).

Graham was a great striker in his day, joining Arsenal from Chelsea in 1966 and winning two league titles during his time in charge.

After winning the Division One and FA Cup double as well as the Inter-City Fairs Cup the year before, he joined Manchester United in 1972.

He was not as successful at United, however.

The two most successful teams between 1967 and 1974 were Manchester United (264 appearances, 70 goals) and Arsenal (90 appearances, 34 goals).

Despite now working for Manchester City as a coach, the former forward is best known for his time with Manchester United, where he scored in the 1968 European Cup final and later served as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant.

In 1974, Kidd moved straight to Highbury, where he averaged…

