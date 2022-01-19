Robinho, the disgraced former Premier League player, has lost his final appeal for his involvement in a gang rape of a woman.

Robinho, the disgraced former Premier League player, has lost his final appeal over his role in the gang rape of a woman.

Robinho, a disgraced footballer, has lost his final appeal against a gang rape conviction.

The woman was raped in a Milan nightclub on her 23rd birthday in 2013, while he was playing for AC Milan.

In 2017, Robinho and five other people were convicted.

In 2020, an appeals court upheld the conviction.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to nine years in prison by the Rome Supreme Court, which upheld the previous ruling.

The decision is final and cannot be overturned.

Robinho is a Brazilian who goes by the name Robson de Souza.

Franco Moretti, his Italian lawyer, confirmed the verdict on Wednesday, calling it “deeply unfair.”

Robinho, 37, has played for Real Madrid, Manchester City, and AC Milan in Europe, and has signed a contract to return to his first club in Brazil, Santos, in 2020.

Sponsors reportedly threatened to cut ties with the club if they signed a player convicted of rape, and the deal fell through almost immediately.

Now that Robinho has received a final verdict, Italy may seek his extradition.

Brazilian citizens, on the other hand, have a long history of not being extradited.

Robinho admitted to having “contact” with the woman in a previous appeal, but described it as “consensual.”

He claimed that after he left, his friends had consensual sexual relations with the woman, but he couldn’t speak for them.

Intercepted phone calls between Robinho and his friends were used as key evidence in the former Real Madrid star’s conviction.

According to reports, Robinho stated that the woman was “completely inebriated.”

The messages were mistranslated into Italian, according to Robinho’s legal team.