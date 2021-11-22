Rodgers has been contacted EXCLUSIVELY by Manchester United, Pochettino is’ready to leave’ PSG, and Carrick is looking forward to Villarreal.

MANCHESTER UNITED have contacted Brendan Rodgers in their search for a successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to SunSport.

The Red Devils are willing to pay the £8 million compensation required to entice the former Celtic manager away from the Foxes.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Mauricio Pochettino would be willing to leave PSG for United if the opportunity presented itself.

When United travels to Spain on Tuesday to face Villarreal in the Champions League, Michael Carrick will be in charge of the team.

On Monday, the former United midfielder spoke about Solksjae’s ’emotional’ departure from the club, which was confirmed on Sunday following a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford.

Mauricio Pochettino, according to Gary Neville, would leave PSG for Manchester United in a heartbeat.

“I think Mauricio Pochettino — although he’d never say it — would leave Tottenham to join Man United on a five-year deal tomorrow,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’d look at that group of players, he’d look at the club, and he’d realize that in terms of a project, he’d probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man United.”

“At PSG, you’re on a season-by-season basis, with a ‘win the Champions League or you’re out’ mentality.

That doesn’t seem to suit Pochettino.

I believe he would sign a five-year contract with Man United if given the opportunity.”

SQUAD OF MAN UTD

Here are the players who have been called up by interim Manchester United manager Michael Carrick for tomorrow’s Champions League match against Villarreal.

Following the dismissal of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick has been appointed as United’s interim manager.

Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Mason Greenwood will be missing from the Red Devils’ lineup.

SQUAD CONFIRMED: David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Lee Grant, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Amad Diallo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano

NEWS FROM THE VILLARREAL TEAM

Due to a hamstring injury, Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be without his star player Gerard Moreno once again.

Serge Aurier, a former Tottenham ace, will also miss out because he is ineligible for the Champions League.

Arnaut Danjuma and Etienne Capoue’s fitness may be called into question at the last minute by the Yellow Submarine.

Both Dnjuma and Capoue, however, are expected to pass the fitness test…

He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend!

You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/pdm7RXr2RX — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2021