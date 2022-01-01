Rodri scores a dramatic injury-time winner for Arsenal after Riyad Mahrez’s controversial penalty against the ten-man Gunners.

Rodri scores a dramatic injury-time winner after Riyad Mahrez’s controversial penalty against the ten-man Gunners.

ARSENAL’S TEN-MAN LINEUP and Granit Xhaka were once again masters of their own demise against Manchester City.

Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner for the runaway leaders, putting an end to the home side’s valiant resistance.

And this will hurt just as much as Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium in August.

Because a fantastic first half was undone by a few minutes of craziness early in the second.

Xhaka, who was sent off in August’s 5-0 loss at the Etihad, gave away the penalty that allowed Riyad Mahrez to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener.

Gabriel, a Brazilian defender, was shown the red card after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession prior to and after the penalty kick.

After Rodri broke their hearts from close range in the third of six added minutes, Arsenal fans sang ‘2-1 to the referee.’

Despite VAR failing to award the home side a spot-kick in the first half, the real blame lies closer to home.

After Arsenal had produced arguably the best 45 minutes of football that Pep Guardiola’s runaway leaders have faced this season, City’s penalty and Gabriel’s dismissal turned the game on its head.

Mikel Arteta, who was forced to watch the game from home after contracting COVID-19 for the second time, must have been pleased with his players.

The Gunners were the better team from the start, and Ederson’s challenge on Martin Odegaard earned them a penalty in the 10th minute.

The City goalkeeper got a bit of the ball and a lot of the man, but VAR Jarred Gillett didn’t see enough to overturn referee Stuart Attwell’s initial corner decision.

Ruben Dias should have done better with a free header after Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale flew out of his six-yard box recklessly.

The visitors, on the other hand, could not have been happier when Arsenal took the lead with a well-worked goal.

Kieran Tierney found Saka, who swept the ball past Ederson to complete a lovely move.

Martinelli had two chances to extend Arsenal’s lead, but both of his shots went wide of Ederson’s left-hand post.

Kevin De Bruyne curled a shot just past the post, but Arsenal would have been punished if he had scored an equalizer.

Despite the home team’s protests, City’s penalty was not called.

Xhaka tried to avoid tripping Bernardo Silva, but his tug on the City star’s shirt was clearly visible on replays, and Gillett…

