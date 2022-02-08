Rodriguez equaliser halts United as Ronaldo comes on in vain – latest Burnley vs Man Utd LIVE REACTION

LIVE REACTION: Rodriguez equaliser halts United as Ronaldo comes on in vain – latest

Burnley held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Following Paul Pogba’s opener, Jay Rodriguez equalized two minutes into the second half.

Edinson Cavani was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo late in the game.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Burnley 1-1 Man Utd at the end of the game

Burnley put up a valiant fight this evening, drawing 1-1 with Manchester United to earn a point.

However, after Newcastle’s 3-1 victory over Everton this evening, Dyche’s side is now one point FURTHER from safety.

Burnley 1-1 Man United at the end of the game.

Man United dominated for the majority of the game, but they failed to take advantage of their opportunities.

This result could be a huge setback in their quest for a top-four finish.

Burnley 1-1 Man Utd at the end of the game

Burnley clinches a crucial point thanks to a goal from Jay Rodriguez, which could be crucial in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

With their second 1-1 draw in four days, Manchester United will be disappointed.

3.90(plus)

Man Utd vs Burnley 1-1

The Red Devils have a last-minute opportunity to win the game.

Fernandes scores from the edge of the box with a low driven effort, but Pope clears the danger.

They’re launching a full-court press against Burnley at the moment.

88th.

Man United drew 1-1 with Burnley.

Another change is made by Burnley.

Barnes enters the game to take Rodriguez’s place.

Man United drew 1-1 with Burnley.

Another change is made by the Red Devils.

Elanga takes over for Rashford.

There are 5 minutes left…

Man United drew 1-1 with Burnley.

As the ball is crossed into Weghorst, Burnley creates another goal-scoring opportunity.

He gets around Maguire and flicks a shot towards the target, but De Gea saves him.

a score of 80

Man Utd vs Burnley 1-1

United make yet another change.

Lingard takes over in midfield for McTominay.

79th.

Man Utd vs Burnley 1-1

Manchester United is regaining control of the game.

Varane receives the ball in the box and tries an audacious flick to score, but Pope clears the danger.

the number 77

Man United 1-1 Burnley

Brownhill receives a yellow card for attempting to stop Pogba from reaching the goal.

When the ball is crossed into the box, no one is able to take a shot.

75

Man United drew 1-1 with Burnley.

Fernandes takes a free kick into the box, but it goes straight through the defense and is cleared away.

This game could go in either direction.

72

Man United drew 1-1 with Burnley.

Pogba scores from the edge of the box, but Weghorst saves it…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.