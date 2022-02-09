Roger Goodell Opens Up About Brian Flores’ Lawsuit

During his Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Roger Goodell addressed the Brian Flores situation.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Goodell found Flores’ allegations “very disturbing,” and added, “Integrity of the game is very important” amid the allegations of tanking.

“We’ll deal with it very seriously,” he warns if the allegations are true.

