Roger Goodell’s remark by Jerry Jones has gone viral.

Jerry Jones’s remark about Roger Goodell has gone viral.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers’ Wild Card playoff game on Sunday afternoon will feature a special guest.

No. 1: Dallas

The No. 3 seed in the NFC is hosting the No. 1 seed.

San Francisco, the 6th seed, will play in the Wild Card round at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the National Football League, is in the building.

On Sunday afternoon, while appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a playful remark about NFL owners.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys’ owner joked on the radio, “He’s here to make sure the Cowboys get all the right calls.”

