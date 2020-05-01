«Roger suddenly forgets that he has back problems»

A well-coordinated team: Severin Lüthi (left) and Roger Federer. Picture: Getty

After it didn’t work out as a player, Severin Lüthi celebrated great success as Swiss Davis Cup captain and trainer of Roger Federer. He looks back in an Instagram chat.

As a junior, Severin Lüthi is aiming for a career on the ATP tour and underlining his ambitions with the Swiss championship title for men – at the age of 17. Around three years later, however, he ended his short career. «At the age I didn’t know exactly what I wanted and I lost sight of the way a little. You make mistakes when you are young, ”Lüthi looks back. He may have lacked motivation. «But I always say: In the end, nobody cares. In the end, only the result matters – either you did it or you didn’t. »

Breakthrough made Lüthi as a coach. In 2005 he was named Swiss Davis Cup captain and got to know Roger Federer better. «The first time I was on the bench with Roger, I was nervous. You certainly don’t want to do anything wrong, don’t want to bring him out somehow, ”the Bernese-born user recalls in an Instagram chat with the former German tennis professional Christopher Kas about the beginnings.

When Federer was in the lead with the new captain in one of the first games, he asked Lüthi when changing sides: «And how do you like it so far as a captain? Then I loosened up a bit, »says the 44-year-old with a laugh. From 2007 he also accompanied the Basel bidder on the ATP tour. Nowadays he just tries to find out what the player needs on the bench. Depending on the situation, this is sometimes more, sometimes less. “I think it’s important that you bring your points and are not just there for decoration.”

The “phenomenon” Roger Federer

In addition to the numerous successes with Federer, Lüthi sees the Davis Cup triumph with Switzerland as a major highlight. “It is already a dream that has come true,” Lüthi enthuses. Even today, he can hardly believe that they did it – especially because not everything is going as planned in the run-up to the final in Lille. Ten days earlier, his two protégés, Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer, had an unparalleled battle for wear at the ATP finals in London. Federer wins in three sets, but injures his back.

It was only a day and a half before the start of the encounter that he ventured back onto the pitch. “Roger was only able to hit a few balls again on Wednesday evening, but that was far from training,” says Lüthi.

But Federer holds out – and once again proves to his trainer: «Roger is a phenomenon. Then he suddenly forgets that he has back problems – that’s what it’s like. That is also one of his strengths. » In Lille, however, Federer still feels the injured back during the last game against Gasquet. “He told me that at 4: 3 in the first set – from that moment on I was sitting on needles.” How the Basel bidder bit into the match was fascinating.

Wawrinka as leader in the Davis Cup final

Lüthi also finds it fascinating how Federer and Wawrinka deal with the differences that arise during the intense direct duel in London. Wawrinka accuses Mirka Federer of calling him “Cry Baby”. “There were still a bit of problems internally,” admits Lüthi. But it was incredible how the two solved it. “When I went to Lille on the train with Stan, he was able to laugh a little about it.” The two would have subordinated everything to the Davis Cup goal.

Accordingly, «Fedrinka» appear in the pre-determined doubles – especially the Romand presents itself in outstanding condition. «Stan had energy, I almost get goose bumps. He won the double at the beginning, was the leader. And I also noticed how Roger totally responds to that. They complemented each other so well. » He had never seen a better double as a Davis Cup captain. “Stan and Roger did it incredibly.”