Rohan Dennis skips the quarantine in Gerona: «The Covid-19 can suck my ass»

The cyclist Rohan Dennis has ended up deleting his social networks after having launched a controversial publication in which he stated how he was skipping the quarantine in Spain.

The Ineos cyclist photographed her car on a road in Gerona and accompanied her with a controversial message. “Day 34: broke and left the house. # Covid19 can suck my ass and # quarantine ».

A user reproached Dennis for scoffing at the confinement in which the entire Spanish population has been submerged for more than a month, to which he replied: «Or I could show the reality of what the situation is like and not be one of your beloved drones who show their ‘perfect world’ as an elite athlete. Which one would you like, real or false?

“Imagine if everyone lived in his ideal world that we cannot say what we think and show our emotions,” concluded the cyclist. .