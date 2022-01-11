Rolly Romero has been cleared of sexual assault allegations, clearing the way for a rematch with Gervonta Davis.

Rolando Romero, a boxer, claims to have been cleared of sexual assault allegations.

That could allow him to reschedule his fight with Gervonta Davis.

Romero, a 26-year-old Nevada fighter, has been the subject of a Henderson Police Department investigation since October after multiple women accused him of sexual assault.

In September 2020, a 24-year-old woman claimed she was sexually assaulted at the boxer’s Las Vegas apartment.

His pay-per-view WBA lightweight showdown with Davis on December 5 was canceled as a result.

However, Romero, who has maintained his innocence throughout, believes he will be able to return to boxing after being cleared of all charges.

The outcome of the investigation has yet to be confirmed by the police.

“After [two]-and-a-half months of my name being slandered with false accusations, missing out on opportunities, being cheated out of my dream, and a massive amount of wealth – the investigation into the allegations made against me has been formally closed,” Romero wrote on social media.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Charges were not filed because the allegations could not be proven, and I have always stated that I am innocent.”

“The obviously sick and obsessed person’s continued lies constitute libel on my name,” he went on to say later.

She claims things she doesn’t have proof for – now and then – and she wants to keep getting attention for her attachment to my name.

“She isn’t going to be a part of my story anymore.”

Last year, Romero and Davis, both 27, held a press conference prior to their fight, but Romero was replaced by Isaac Cruz.

Cruz went the distance with an injured Davis before losing on a unanimous decision.

However, with Romero still undefeated at 14-0 and Davis still undefeated at 26-0, there’s a chance the tantalizing match could return in 2022.

Last time ‘Rolly’ fought, he stopped Anthony Yigit in the seventh round on July 17th of last year.