Roma complete £4.2m deal for highly-rated midfielder Gonzalo Villar

Serie A outfit Roma have captured the £4.2million signing of highly-talented midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

The deal, done in collaboration with Identity Sports, represents the first real bit of business for former Liverpool and Newcastle defender Jose Enrique and the FMS agency, which he heads up with his brother Salvador Sanchez.

The 21-year-old came through Valencia’s youth system and they will earn £3.4m from his transfer to Roma.

Valencia, who sit seventh in LaLiga, will also receive 15 per cent of any future sale.

Villar was plying his trade at Elche last season but Valencia wanted to exercise the option of the youngster returning to the Mestalla.

Elche, currently in Spain’s second division, are due £800,000 from the signing.