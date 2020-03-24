Roma midfielder Javier Pastore believes Serie A campaign won’t reach conclusion due to coronavirus

Roma midfielder Javier Pastore believes it will be ‘impossible’ for the Serie A to reach a conclusion due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has now been in lockdown for almost two weeks as the government attempts to contain the virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 5,400 people in the country.

Damiano Tommasi, the Italian Footballers’ Association president, has claimed the Serie A could resume in May or June if all progresses well, but Pastore has his doubts over whether the season can finish at all.

He told Radio Impacto, via Goal, that after the situation improves it would still take up to a month of training for players to be ready.

The Argentine international said: ‘We’ll see if we play again from this season or the next.

‘To be honest, I think it’ll be impossible to finish the season, as we need at least 20 to 30 days of training to be ready.

‘All the clubs will lose money, but I think it’s pretty much impossible to resume where we left off. It would mean ending later and later, so having to move the start of the next campaign.

‘But we can’t do that, because next summer there’s the Euros, the Copa America, etc.’

The 30-year-old said he and his team-mates are training alone at home and having to send their metrics to the club for monitoring.

If the coronavirus crisis means that the Serie A is unable to finish, it will raise questions on whether the season will become null and void or how they will decide who gets relegated, who qualifies for Europe and who wins the title.

Before the league came to a halt, the title race was heating up with only a point separating Juventus and Lazio.

Roma find themselves just three points off Atlanta in the battle for next year’s Champions League, while only three points separate 14th to 18th place in the battle to avoid the drop.